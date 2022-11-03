They say that the Japanese invariably make the most reliable cars out there. But maybe other brands are also doing very well…

One of the great things about working at Autoblog is that you are surrounded by people who have the same passion as you. And preferably also talking about cars all day long. For example, one of the editors knows everything about crossovers, preferably from Citroën and the other is specialized in Toyota.

But there are also people who know a lot about all cars. @willeme is there such a one. Ask him a question and within minutes he’ll have the right answer for you, usually with even more information than you knew existed at all. And I recently had a conversation with the latter about the BMW E91.

What was your most reliable car?

This in response to his wonderful article in which he described his road trip through southern Europe, which he made with his – well-maintained – BMW E91 325d. I myself used to drive a lot of years in an E91, that was a 330d. Still the best car I’ve ever owned in my opinion.

Not only because of everything on it, how fast it was, how economical it was, what fit in it, but above all because it was so reliable. I bought the car in 2010 with just under 35,000 kilometers on the odometer. I finally sold it 7 years later with a counter that had just passed 400,000. Without any problems.

That car was really good. Apart from the regular maintenance (which I regularly have much too late or sometimes not even done, shame on me) the car has never been to the garage because something was broken. Even the shock absorbers were original after 4 tons. Ok, I replaced the xenon bulbs once, but that was it.

Truly the most reliable car I’ve ever owned. While I really didn’t drive around like a virgin… Far from it.

Was it a Japanese, or something else?

But was it an incident that I had such a reliable BMW, or are there more people who can confirm that? And if not, what was your most reliable car? However a Japanese? How much have you ridden it and how many times has it let you down? We are very curious, so let us know in the comments!!

