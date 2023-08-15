Especially for the tail end of the holiday, what music is best for a long road trip?

Although you wouldn’t quite say it, summer is in full swing. We haven’t had this much rain in years and we were experiencing the coldest August 6 on recordbut it really is summer. And that period of the year is ideal for a nice long road trip.

Preferably to a place where the sun does shine. Which in principle is fine to do, but you have to drive a bit for it. And that’s not a punishment at all. In fact, the undersigned is going in 3 weeks and can’t wait. But yes, a long trip also requires good music. But which?

What music is best for a long road trip?

Personally I like variety. I like to listen to podcasts, cabaret, but also nice music. Preferably live concerts from the better 70’s rock bands, such as Queen, Eagles or, if necessary, Pearl Jam. Yeah, that’s a 90’s band, I know.

And when it starts to get dark during my road trip goes Pulse over the speakers, the legendary Pink Floyd concert from 1994. For the ultimate feeling of happiness, wind in your hair, the smell of pine trees and the most beautiful music ever made…

But sometimes I also enjoy the 90’s bangers, interspersed with the Dutch song and finally and great French chansons. So the music is quite diverse, but I’m curious about genres, songs, albums or artists that I’m overlooking.

So I ask you about your best music to listen to on a long road trip. What creates the best memories, which record ensures a speed that is at least 15 kilometers higher than allowed? In short, what music is best for a long road trip?

Let us know and give us a wonderful trip to the south! We’ve got it!

