It’s a bit of a vague concept, that premium. But what makes a car deserve that predicate for you?

It’s a term that you often hear passing by, but where you can’t really put a label on it; premium. As a rule, car manufacturers do not advertise with it, even if they are a brand that is positioned under that badge.

BMW, Audi, Mercedes are the best-known brands that are labeled as premium by drivers and fanboys. We understand, because expensive, often good quality and expensive. Or did we already say the latter?

Sure, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Range-Rovers are also premium, but is it because of the history, the price tag, or are they really better than the rest? That’s just the question…

What makes a car premium for you?

Personally, I’m one of those lemmings who hops down the ravine with his friends when it comes to premium cars. I’d rather drive a BMW than an Opel. Or rather in a Saab -also rete-premium of course- than in a Renault. Well. It just feels good to be better than the neighbor in his Dacia. Isn’t it? 😉

Audi is another story. I’ve been through that Audis were just Volkswagens with a slightly more luxurious interior and a slightly different carriage, so for me those cars will never be priemijum -I thought, I’ll write it differently. huh? Audis are still VWs, all with a more luxurious interior? OK. I rest my case…

But what do you think? What makes a car premium? Why doesn’t a Skoda that is just as good as a comparable BMW deserve that imaginary label? Or why, in your eyes?

Let us know, maybe we can finally put a definition to this term. It’s about time!

This article Reader question: What makes a car ‘premium’ for you? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

