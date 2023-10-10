Because for many, the love for cars strangely enough started with the moped. At least for me…

For some it has only been recently, for others it has been several decades; the era of the moped. For many the most beautiful time of their lives, for me personally one of the most beautiful periods. Because for the first time I experienced the freedom of being able to go from the ‘remote’ village itself to the city without any hassle.

That was wonderful. You got on the moped, put on your helmet, turned off the kickstarter and revved that thing. And of course not at that stupid 45 kilometers per hour, right? No, you only counted if he drove at least 80. Even harder…

Reader question: What kind of moped did you used to have?

I grew up in the Gooi and there in the mid-90s there were simply two types of young people; cocksuckers and asos. At least, that’s what we called them. Aso’s rode Kreidlers, Honda MB or MT, Citas or the Honda Vision. All crackling two-strokes.

The guys also rode Hondas, but four-stroke. The Honda C50, CD50 and especially the SS50. The girls rode the Honda Novio, a kind of Puch Maxi, but four-stroke. And if you were wondering what yours truly was riding?

Just look carefully at the photo at the top of this article. Yes, I was a loser and of course had a Honda SS50. Just like all my friends from hockey and the Gymnasium… Or later the Luzac…

That moped had to be tuned up

There were a few things that were important to me and my best friends at that time. In order of importance these were the moped, girls, beer, hockey and somewhere far behind that, school. So most of the time was spent on that moped. Because that thing had to be staged. Did you get girls again, we thought.

My SS50 had a 70cc cylinder, advance flywheel, 19mm carburetor and the gearing was perfectly adjusted. I had a 4-speed gearbox underneath, the 5-speed gearbox was only for the real heroes who also had an 85 or 90cc installed. And I wasn’t…

But my moped easily reached a decent 100 kilometers per hour. And that was a good thing, if I had to flee from a group of asos again… And despite the lack of a front brake and proper lighting, it only went wrong once. But that’s a very long story, I’ll tell it another time.

Anyway, I could write about this for hours, but I won’t. Because the time has come for you to tell us what kind of moped you rode. And if possible, with a nice story. For learning and entertainment!

We are very curious!

This article Reader question: What kind of moped did you used to have? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #kind #moped