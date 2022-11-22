Because everyone has an ultimate 5-car dream garage, we are very curious about yours!

We’re going to muse about dream cars again. Prices don’t play a role, because they usually get in the way of musing. Unless your name is Elon MuskThen of course you don’t care. As far as I know, Elon isn’t reading along, so let’s not talk about snapping.

We’re going to talk about the five cars that should absolutely be in your 5-car dream garage. And what’s so nice about musing, everything is allowed. It can be old, new, Japanese, French, Italian or even Brazilian. That doesn’t matter. Let me kick off then.

The number 1 in my 5-car dream garage

The first car that absolutely needs a place in my 5-car dream garage is one that is currently still being delivered. It is a super fast monster, in which you can also take your dog to the forest. On the passenger seat, because the back seat is only big enough for a dachshund. Which, by the way, is nothing wrong. Dachshunds are cool!

It is of course the Porsche 992 Turbo S. And as a convertible enthusiast pur sang, I opt for a coupé in this case. Why? Because it is nicer and driving a convertible is not fun at all. Mister Pon, put it in the dream garage

The number 2 in my 5-car dream garage

That will be a Ferrari. Simply because it should be in a dream garage. But which? Will it be a 250 California Spyder, or the F355 Spider. Well. if money is no object, it will still be the 250. Because this is the most beautiful thing ever made!

The number 3 in my 5-car dream garage

A Mercedes. Not a very old one, but one that you can still come up with today. This is the SL65 AMG. The one with that GENIUS gurgling V12. And yes boys and girls, I want them!

The number 4 in my 5-car dream garage

Another Porsche. And again a 911. And now also a Turbo. But not the newest. No, give me the 964 Turbo 3.6. I think further explanation is unnecessary. Because come on, just take a look at it. Isn’t that porn on wheels? yes right?

The number 5 in my 5-car dream garage

A 1993 Renault Clio 1.8 RSi. A black one. For the simple reason that this was my first car and that thing still has a special place in my heart. What fun and freedom I had with that. And I want to get that feeling back from time to time. Hence!

But what do you want in that garage?

We’re genuinely curious what it would be like if money didn’t play Rolex, whatever it might be Lacoste. Are you going for new or old, for fast or slow, for nostalgia, or for expensive? Everything is allowed!

Let us know in the comments and include a why please!

