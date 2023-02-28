By now everyone seems to have a car channel on YouTube, there are so many. But which one is your favourite?

Not everything was better in the past. Especially if you liked watching cars on television. You only had ‘The Holy Cow’ and ‘The Wreck of the Week’ as part of Tros Kieskeurig met William Bosboom, God rest his soul. But that was it.

Nowadays you have YouTube and it seems like almost everyone there has a car channel, you can hardly see the wood for the trees anymore. But we don’t complain about that, we just really like it. But you know, when there is a lot of choice, the choice stress also increases. Because which one is the best?

What is your favorite car channel?

The undersigned is happy to watch the CarWow drag races. Matt who, together with Yani – and many others – really put everything against each other. From a Formula 1 car against a Bugatti Chiron, to a Suzuki Jimney against all the power SUVs out there. Very entertaining, especially because of the humor of the presenters.

Also Hoovies Garage is fun. Buy old barrels for little money, refurbish them and see if you can use them as a bit of daily transport. Or to keep it in the Netherlands, Drivers Dream by Sjoerd van Stokkum. Okay, the presentation is so so, but because of his network he does get to places that you and I are not allowed to visit.

Should there be more Dutch car channels?

But what’s your favourite? And immediately the sub-question, shouldn’t there just be many more Dutch car channels on YouTube? For example, someone who fixes up an old Jaguar and shows everything about it? With a charming presenter and an even more charming mechanic? I call it a cross street.

In short, let us know what you think is the best and most entertaining car channel you know on YouTube. And just think, you don’t just give this answer for yourself, you also help your fellow Autobloggers with it. Because the more channels we know, the better!

