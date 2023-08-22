You probably have that one, a very best car memory. However?

It’s time for another trip down memory lane. In this edition of ‘De Readers Question’ we are looking for your very best car memory ever. And since we are all enthusiasts, we think there must be gems in between

It can be anything, your first time 200+, the first time boarding without an instructor with your rose pass / piece of paper in your pocket, an epic road trip … Of course there are countless car memories and we are looking for the best!

What is your best car memory?

Then let me lead by example and come up with my best car memory. Although it is difficult, because there are several. Anyway, the more memories the merrier, so we’ll just get started.

One ride that I remember very well is my first ride in my own car, but with a driver’s license. I was 18 and my Renault Clio was earlier in my life than the pink paper. I secretly already did driving, but always afraid of being caught.

That first trip by car to school, in possession of the driver’s license and fully legal. I felt like a king and I had the idea that the world would forever be at my feet. Which turned out to be true, because from then on I could go anywhere I wanted to go. I still think back to the feeling I had back then.

But also the ride when I was 21 and drove a Golf I Cabriolet. Visiting my parents in their house as a student in Provence in France. The ride in such a barrel is not very comfortable, but to drive over the sloping roads on a summer evening during the falling darkness, roof open, good CD in it… Priceless.

The smell of the pine trees, the sound of the cicadas chirping, the feeling of absolute freedom… Truly one of my most memorable car memories ever. In all its simplicity.

I could go on and on, but that’s not what this article is for. We would like to hear from you what your favorite car memory ever is!

Fire away!!

This article Reader Question: What is your best car memory? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #car #memory