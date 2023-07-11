We are of course very happy with our car. But there is probably also something about it that you are less happy with. A miss, so to speak.

We recently had a reader question about our own car. We were curious what you liked most about your car. Many reactions came in and of course all positive. But there will also be something you are not happy about. A miss, so to speak.

That is not surprising, because there is always something that is less good. Making cars is making compromises and you know, no one is happy with a compromise. But what about your own car?

What do you miss about your own car?

Let me start with my own car. It’s a nice thing and I’m really happy with it. But there are some things that could be better. And 1 of them is a very well-known problem of the Saab convertibles. From everyone.

The thing twists like crazy. Only on a string-tight highway does it drive vibration-free, but it only takes a pebble to shoot under the tires and the carriage vibrates that it has a sweet lust. Or should I say ‘that it IS a delight’? I don’t know, but I’m sure there’s a grammar nazi who’s going to tell me.

Anyway. Sometimes it is even so bad that you cannot see the following traffic in the rear view mirror. Because it moves back and forth in front of your eyes. Sure, it’s part of it, but it could have been an improvement point if Saab had still made cars.

Another flaw in my own car is the thirst it has. My Jaguar XJ8 with 3.5 liter V8 drank no more than the 2.0 with turbo. Anyway, I reclaim the VAT and furthermore it is costs that are deducted from the profit. Fine.

But what’s wrong with your own car? Something you’re not too happy about? Maybe it’s very small, or hard sprung. Or is it a new BMW. That is also possible… We are curious what it is and of course why you think that.

That’s why, let us know in the comments and have a chance to win… uhm, have a chance to win nothing at all. But we like it!

