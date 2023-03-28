Time for an investigation. Because what are you still missing from the Autoblog Podcast?

As you may know, we have been making the one and only Autoblog Podcast here for a few weeks now. Talk about what we have experienced, what has been on this beautiful site, what makes us happy and what comes to the table.

And in our humble opinion, it’s going pretty well so far. The listeners know where to find us, the reactions are -in general- pretty positive and more importantly, we think it’s a party every week to make it for you.

Maarrrr… There is undoubtedly room for improvement.

What do you miss about the Autoblog Podcast?

Hence a bit of research with the readers of Autoblog. Because, of course, you are also the people who should be listening. And if you haven’t already done so, please do so. Then you can participate in this Reader Question, in which we need YOUR input.

Because what do you miss about the Autoblog Podcast? That could be anything, right? I’ll mention a few examples. @wouter who every week dressed as a famous clown tells what he has experienced, for example. Including the accompanying voice and a horn.

Or @nicolasr on a box, so it doesn’t look like he’s the smaller twin brother of Wesley Sneijder with that giant next to him. Or a poem, submitted by the listener, of course with the voice of Jan van Veen and the famous song on the background…

Give your points for improvement for the podcast!

Madness of course, we are genuinely curious if you think there should be something else that we have not come up with, hence this Reader’s Question. We prefer to hear something substantive, or an addition to what is already in it. This is how we make the very best product together. And we want that.

So, do you want to be partly responsible for an even greater success of the Autoblog Podcast? Don’t be shy and put your ideas in the comments. With an honorable mention if we use your suggestion of course!

