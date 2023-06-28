Assuming you actually like something about your own car…

For the sake of convenience, we assume that you are happy with your car and that you also like it. That’s one of the reasons you chose that car, being an enthusiast. However? But what do you like most about your own car?

You may like the sound of the raspy six-cylinder best. Or the Hoffmeisterkkink on the rear side window. Or the small kidneys that serve as a grille on your almost classic BMW 3 series.

huh? Let me go for a moment and do you now read a personal preference here? It’s possible, but that’s a question for me and for you it remains nice to know!

What do you like most about your own car?

No, I don’t drive a BMW E46 3 Series. A pity in itself, because the M3 of that model, preferably as a convertible I think it’s too beautiful. But yes, setting up and immediately scaling up a new company costs a lot of money, so I now travel in a Saab 9-3 Aero convertible. Which I also really like. And pay a little better.

But what do I like best about it mine own car? Annoying!

I like the rims very much. The so-called ‘Double Three’ rims that are specially made for this type of Aero can certainly receive my approval. And if you want to hear a nice story about that, I advise you to listen to podcast 18 from next Saturday, I have something to say about it. Pretty bizarre especially…

But I also find a simple detail such as the rear spoiler very successful, as well as the thick bumpers, the side skirts and the seats. All this means that I can appreciate my Saab as a total package. But I think the best thing about the Saab is the appearance. I ride it because I like it and not to show off. there are better cars, faster, more economical, but I choose to put myself in the shoes of this. As an enthusiast.

I leave that showing off to the fast guys in the -whether or not rented- Ferraris who crawl over the crossroads in our wonderful village, complete with thick sunglasses and bleached golddigger next to them. “Can everyone see me well? Otherwise I’ll pass by again. and one more time”. Those types.

Answer this reader question and make us happy

But enough about me, it’s not a personal blog here. It’s about you, the highly valued reader of Autoblog. We want to know what makes you happy when you look at your own car.

What do you think is the most beautiful detail about your car? or do you love the big picture like me? Let us know in the comments and shower us with expressions of love for your own car.

Have fun musing in advance!

