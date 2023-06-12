There are undoubtedly things you can come up with that you really can’t stand in a car. Squeaky brakes for example…

Cars are fun. You think so too, otherwise you wouldn’t have been browsing this site. So there are a lot of things you love about your car. Or any other car for that matter. The cry of your 6-in-line, for example. Or the crackling leather of the seats.

But where there are things that you love, there are certainly also things that you really can’t stand in a car. Squeaky brakes, I just gave the example. That’s one of those that no one can appreciate at all.

What can’t you stand in a car?

But there are more things that I really can’t stand in a car. The obvious things, for example, if it catches fire, flips over, is stolen or ends up in a raging river. Or if there are two huge kidneys in the front.

But there is also plenty in the category of ‘small suffering’ that I really can’t stand. Squeaky brakes, but I already mentioned that. But there’s more. Rattles, I don’t like them very much.

Which is not a good quality for someone who drives a 23 year old Saab convertible. A car that is not exactly known for its stiffness and therefore already rattles in a strong breeze. And I also live in a village full of cobbled roads which are also riddled with pits. Rattled bammel…

But my electric i3 also once had a rattle. Which of course you hear much better, because it is such a quiet car. I took it to the dealer and said I didn’t want it back until the rattle was gone. Cost a fortune, but in the end it was made and I was able to drive happily again.

Other than that, no more things come to mind. But that’s where you come in, oh dear reader. What can’t you stand in a car? Let us know in the comments and you could win… well, nothing at all.

But that’s not what you do it for, right?

This article Reader question: What can’t you stand in a car? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #stand #car