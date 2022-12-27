Although our mom always said ‘Oh boy, don’t always make yourself worse’, we are still curious about what your biggest annoyance is when you’re in the car…

Our mom was right, you shouldn’t always annoy yourself about everything. It’s bad for life and limb and it usually doesn’t get you anywhere. But we do it anyway. En masse even, especially when we are in the car.

There we swear, swear and curse ourselves completely drowsy on everything we don’t like. As if we are in a kind of safe where we are untouchable, we swear at our fellow road users and we raise our middle finger so fiercely when the other person has done something wrong.

Because indeed, it is always ‘the other person’ who has done something wrong. Of course we do everything right. You know, right?

What annoys you in the car?

Although I made up my mind a long time ago not to get so worked up about trivialities, sometimes that happens. If things are not going so well with your wife, for example, that bastard in that slow k*tbak is a wonderful substitute for you to go wild verbally and in gesture, of course. That will teach her…

So today it happened again. A -not so old- gentleman in a Daewoo Matiz, or similar unsightly little car. Not even 60 on the N201 between Hilversum and Vinkeveen. There where you can only overtake tractors from uncle cop.

It got into a traffic jam that even Jarno Trulli would envy in his best days (Just look up Trulli Train and you’ll know what I mean), until I finally decided to overtake the cars ahead of me and that Daewoo. Shouldn’t, but otherwise I would have had a heart attack and then you have another bad day.

So the subject of this reader’s question immediately came to my mind. What annoys you the most when you’re in the car?

Let us know, write off the frustration, (please keep it neat) and feel that relief!

Come on through!

