Yes, we’re going to see if we behave a bit behind the wheel. So, wait nicely or pass right? That’s the question!

Most of us will drive a lot of miles in our car. And so, of course, we will also be on the highway a lot. And that is where we regularly encounter one of our biggest annoyances. Left stickers. Indeed, with 90 in the left lane and try as you might, they don’t go right.

Then you can wait nicely, or you decide to give in to the short circuit that then arises. And then you go right past it. Not allowed, but it is tempting of course. And we want to know which category you belong to.

Just wait or pass right?

The undersigned is blessed with multiple talents and good qualities. I am extremely charming, very eloquent, I have extremely good looks, I love animals and visit my old mother at least once a week. And I am extremely humble. Only when the patience was handed out, I was probably pissed, because I don’t have that at all.

So you guessed which group I belong to. Indeed, not with the group ‘waiting neatly’, but I am the chairman of ‘right along’. In fact, if I see a car driving on the left and not going right fast enough, I don’t even bother waiting to see if it’s going right. I’ll go right over. Because I’m in a hurry. Always.

Not the way it is, but I always justify it with the excuse that I have to go to work and the pensioner or stay-at-home mom (who are left-wingers by definition) has nothing important to do. So my action is fully justified. Isn’t it? Well then!

But it could be worse. If I see a car driving in the middle lane and there is space on both sides, I will also pass it on the right. Because the list of good qualities also states that I like to teach others how to do it… And I don’t charge anything extra for that, that’s how I am, right?

It is therefore clear that I am not a fan of waiting neatly and prefer to dive right past it. But it’s not about me even if you would with the endless list of positive sides on my part almost thinking…

What are you doing? Just wait or pass right? Fair huh? And also tell us why you are in which camp.

We like it!

This article Reader question: Wait neatly or pass right? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #Wait #neatly #pass