Car stories are fun. Can you imagine how much fun your strongest car story is?

Time to talk about cars again in an old-fashioned way. Just strong stories about what you have experienced with your faithful four-wheeler. Or else what a friend experienced with his car.

We feel like laughing again and wondering why adventures like that never happen to us. And that – and only that – is the reason that in this Reader's Question we appeal to your strongest car story.

Tell us your strongest car story

And if we ask, we of course have to do it ourselves. So that's why, dear @willeme, @michaelras, @wouter, @rubenpriest, @720s, @jaapiyo and @machielvddPlease include your strongest car story in the comments. At least I assume that you have also experienced something special…

And then of course I can't stay behind. But what is my strongest car story? there are so many. But the first thing that comes to mind is that I once wanted to go karting with two friends at Coronel. I think we were about 20 or 21.

From Hilversum we turned onto the A1 towards Huizen, but I missed the exit. So at the next exit I turned back to head towards Huizen, but due to a lot of hassle on board the car I missed the exit again and we decided to keep driving.

We eventually made it as far as Magdeburg in Germany, only to turn around again. We were immediately able to legally test the top speed of the Clio RSi. And it turned out that he ran just as fast in Germany as he did in the Netherlands. But this is besides the point.

But I also took a ride with a bunch of Ferraris on Saturday afternoon along the A1 and A27. Being overtaken by someone from our group with more than 300 on the counter was also a special experience. Or being dropped in Northern France during the initiation ceremony of my student association and then having to see how you got home. Without money and telephones.

But with a prospective year clubmate with technical knowledge who managed to steal an old Citroen C15 so that we arrived in Utrecht even earlier than the people who dropped us. And there are probably more strong stories to come up with, but I'll get to that later. Or not of course.

Like this. Now you guys. Make us crazy and make us laugh. We all deserve that, we think!

