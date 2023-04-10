The Netherlands is stuck, last week there was a lot of traffic jams and this raises the question of whether more asphalt should not be added?

On Thursday there were almost 1,500 kilometers of traffic jams. That is not nothing and was mainly because many people went away for a long weekend in connection with Easter. Besides, the weather was bad and then you know it. Add to this the fact that there were some incidents, including a closed Kethel tunnel, and everything comes to a standstill in the Randstad. As a result, it was the busiest evening rush hour this year.

More asphalt in the Netherlands?

On the one hand, people say that more asphalt means more cars on the road and that we shouldn’t want that. Maybe so, but is that so bad? On the other hand, it is suggested that some cars may be added, but that extra asphalt will create more space and that traffic flow will therefore increase. Read: fewer traffic jams.

The fact is that there are currently more traffic jams than before corona! We wrote about this before and it doesn’t seem to get any less. Standing in a row is not only bad for your mood, it also costs money and time.

Solution

We can all complain in our frog country. But how do we solve it? Of course, public transport can be an option. But not for everyone and not for all processes. We can do short distances on the (electric) bicycle and we can walk to the supermarket. Provided you don’t get too many groceries. This is of course easier said than done. It may also be the case that road pricing is the holy grail and that this will ensure that people make a more conscious choice – or not – for the car.

Now comes the key question: should the Dutch government continue to invest in more asphalt? Or just leave it as is and because of the traffic jams we have to think of alternatives. For a good image: the government currently investing 2 to 3 billion euros per year in the construction and improvement of roads on a total budget of 395 billion euros. Enough or can we add some icicles?

