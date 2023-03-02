Which provider will you watch Formula 1 through, is of course the question…

Hip Hip, hooray! Tomorrow it’s that time again, the new Formula 1 season will finally start again. Tomorrow we can see the first free practice on the Bahrain circuit. At last the screaming V10 engines Hear V6s with turbos whizzing by. With Verstappen at the front, of course.

I don’t know about you, but the undersigned is looking forward to it and can’t wait. But the question is, of course, which provider will be used? I still have to close the subscription, so maybe your tips will help me.

How are you going to watch Formula 1?

Last year I watched the first two races via Viaplay, but I quickly canceled that. I couldn’t get used to the commentary and the preview wasn’t your thing either. Only the pit reporter was fun, provided you turned off the sound. But yes, it has since been replaced by that one. Come on, what’s his name. Well, that one.

Then quickly subscribed to F1TV Pro. Very good, streaming via the Apple TV and no problems at all. Except that the image invariably became blurry at the end of the race and sometimes even stopped. But yes, Max won anyway, so not very important.

But now the following is the case, I have canceled that subscription and am now not a member of anything at all. Not even from a korfball club, but that aside. But I do have to close something new. Which one will that be?

I go for the club who has ensured that we no longer have to watch Jack Plooy, or do we go for the blurry images via F1TV? I do not know yet.

It’s about you, not me…

But I actually forget what the ‘Readers Question’ section is all about. For you, of course, not for me. We are therefore curious which provider you are looking through. Or that you might be using a nice free stream? Or that you look at the ORF?

Therefore, tell us and in passing give me an idea of ​​which provider I should take to be able to watch Formula 1 as well.

So fire away in the comments!!

