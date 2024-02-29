On the morning of a new season, we at Autoblog would like to know how the hares are doing. That's why the Reader's Question: How are you going to watch Formula 1 this season?

At the time of writing, it still takes 2 hours and 14 minutes until things really get going the new season in Formula 1. The first free practice of the 2024 season in Bahrain will then start and we will finally see whether the RB20 is really as much of a rocket as we all think.

And how is Hamilton doing in his last year with the Mercedes team? And Sainz? Does he want to show the bosses at Ferrari that they made a very wrong decision by trading him for that old hand with the dreads?

Wonderful, we certainly can't wait and have already dusted off our apps so that we don't miss anything from an exciting season in which we will be treated to the Wilhelmus almost every Sunday afternoon. Bring it on!

How will you watch Formula 1 this season?

But how are we going to watch Formula 1? By which provider, we mean. There is quite a bit of choice, as you can also read in this masterful article by a colleague @willeme. We are curious to see how you will watch it.

The undersigned has really tackled it the 'Nicolas' way again. Of course. I have a Viaplay subscription, but I don't watch it myself. No, my grumpy stepfather who wants to keep his very well-stocked wallet well-filled therefore looks at my account. Free. For him. Not for me. (If you're reading along, Rinus, why don't you take out a subscription yourself? It's possible to get rid of it…)

A good friend of mine also has my login details. Because he has an old TV that he can't stream F1TV Pro on, he says. Fine, but that means I can't watch my own expensive Viaplay. Because a maximum of two users at the same time.

Fortunately, the same friend gave me the login details for his F1TV Pro, which I used. My TV can handle my iPhone, so I stream the images from his account to my living room. Moreover, I can log in to my girlfriend's Viaplay. Which I sometimes do. Because it's possible.

Awkward? Pretty. Cumbersome? Also… But it does work and that is the way I look at Formula 1 this season.

We are very curious about how you approach it. So please let us know in the comments as quickly as possible!!

