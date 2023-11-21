We are very curious about what your car costs you every month…

Yesterday a nice article appeared on this unsurpassed blog about the interest on car loans that may rise further. To a maximum of 15% even. And of course there were a lot of reactions.

Because as was already stated in the text; absolutely no one here has financed their car. Or actually, almost no one. Or even more actually, we think that hardly anyone dares to admit that there is borrowed money in the car. There is some kind of taboo about it, apparently.

And while that is not necessary at all. Because if you know that the average price of a used car is around 23,000 euros and we enthusiasts like to spend a little more, it is not surprising if you cannot pay for it all yourself.

But of course we are not there yet. Because the car costs more than just any interest and repayments on a loan. No, then it only begins. And so we are curious about what your car will cost you – approximately – every month.

How much does your car cost you monthly?

It is often a bit of a shock. Because if you have financed part of it, you will still have to pay the monthly costs again. These are in addition to the expenses for road tax, insurance, maintenance, depreciation and fuel.

In my case I spend around 700 euros per month for my car. But I must note that no maintenance has yet taken place. Because I’ve only had it for a month and a half, so that’s not surprising. So it may end up costing me more than he currently does monthly.

I especially notice that the costs of electricity are more affordable than those of gasoline. According to my Tesla app, this has already saved me more than 350 euros during the period that I drive the car. And further it is the lack of road tax too quite tasty. On the other hand, the insurance costs me a pretty penny more than with the Saab.

In short, driving is an expensive hobby, even if you opt for an electric car with your wallet in mind. But unfortunately you will always have that. And then we haven’t even taken into account the ridiculous prices for parking and traffic fines…

Anyway, enough about me. We are curious about what your monthly car costs are approximately. Wondering if you would like to share it with us!

This article Reader question: How much does your car cost you monthly? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #car #cost #monthly