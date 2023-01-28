Delivery times can be a pain in the ass. How long could you wait for a new car?

Unfortunately, buying a new car is not an option for many of us. After all, it is very expensive in 2023. And even if you have the option, it is a second question whether this is wise. The depreciation can, especially on a somewhat more expensive car, be spicy to say the least.

But left that aside. Suppose you were to buy a new car. What about your patience? For some new cars, such as a Porsche 911 GT3, the delivery time is sometimes more than a year and a half. Especially in the case of such a wonderful sports car, your patience will be tested.

In this hypothetical reader question, or maybe it’s not hypothetical to you at all, we’re going to talk about what’s acceptable to you. Could you wait one and a half, two or maybe three years for the delivery of your new (dream) car? Or is that too much to ask and do you think that it has been good for a maximum of six months.

That is the advantage of shopping for a used car. You can basically buy and drive away, provided the car has had its turn. And a stock car is as good as new. The specification may not be to your personal taste, but there are plenty of car personalization providers to make your brand new purchase completely to your own taste.

In short, in this reader question: How long could you wait for a new car? Let us know in the comments!

This article Reader question: How long could you wait for a new car? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

