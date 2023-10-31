Simple question. Have you ever regretted buying a car?

We are car enthusiasts, so we like to chat about cars. Also about our own, of course. And often those are the success stories. Which car was the best, what did you drive the fastest, that kind of thing.

But you don’t often read the less good stories. The ones in which we express regret for something we have done, tried or bought. So the question is, have you ever regretted buying a car?

He who is without sin casts the first stone, I know. So I will too the buttocks exposed to go. Because of course I have had a car that I regretted. Several even. Even so much. that I don’t know where to start.

But let’s start with the car that I already regretted buying when I received the keys. And that involved a Volkswagen Golf that I bought online and ignored ALL the red flags.

So it did NOT look good, the engine rattled, smoked and all the rubbers were not worn, but simply dissolved. Moreover, it had quite a few electrical issues, so when you turned on the rear window wiper, the brake lights came on. And vice versa.

And paid too much. Too much. After a week I pretty much gave it away because I didn’t get anything for it and I didn’t even blame the potential non-buyers.

Anyway. So that’s my story. We are curious about what you have regretted when it comes to car ownership.

Fire away!

