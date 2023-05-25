Or maybe better, have you ever been screwed by a salesman or by a garage or something? That they wanted to take too much money out of your pocket for nothing at all?

Car salesmen generally don’t have the best reputation you can get as a profession. Of course there are very good ones, but there is also scum from the ledge. Who willfully and knowingly try to sew an ear on you.

That they sell you a car with the counter rolled back or something. Or a car that ‘is in perfect order, because it belonged to an old lady and has always been stored indoors’ and that you have bought an old damage box. That sometimes happens, unfortunately.

It’s fine for me personally. The rattle boxes I bought were also sold as such. That the salesman pretty much took pity on me when I helped him off his merchandise. If the car then stopped after three months, well, I knew that myself.

I was only sewn by the seller of my Cayenne in Spain. It turned out to have a rolled back odometer. And quite a bit too, about 150,000 kilometers had been conjured away. In terms of reliability, that was not a problem, because it was still a good car. Only the trade-in price was a lot lower unfortunately.

Oh yes, I once had a salesman at Renault dealer Stam in Hilversum who wanted to charge me 21% VAT on a deposit of 100 guilders – that’s how long ago – for an unused set of rented snow chains for my Clio. And everyone knows; you do not pay VAT on a deposit…

But wait, there’s more, I bought a couch in week 21 the Seats and Sofas, which would be delivered almost immediately. But after six weeks of waiting, I decided to call and was told that it will not be delivered until week 27, but more likely in week 38. So that’s why dear readers, rather save up and don’t buy furniture there. Just a warning… although it has nothing to do with cars…

Other than that it wasn’t too bad for me, but I can imagine that others have indeed been the proverbial banana. And we are looking for those stories.

So are you – or do you know – someone who has been screwed by a seller, write it off in the comments.

