That’s what we want to know. Whether you still pay with cash at a parking meter.

the Dutch bank came this afternoon with a message that more and more shops in our beautiful country no longer accept cash as a means of payment. They do this for several reasons. Fear of robberies is 1, but the hassle of getting cash in the bank is a close second.

So you’re out of luck if you arrive somewhere with a pile of flaps and can’t deal with it. And if you are in your right, because it is not allowed, refuse cash, you just have bad luck.

And after reading this article I (or rather our Great Helmsman @michaelras ) on the idea of ​​asking a reader question about this. And who am I to refuse that? You do not do that…

Do you still pay with cash at a parking meter?

The undersigned is old. At least, I was just doing the math and I found out that I’ve never been as old as today. Curious how it will be tomorrow, but that aside. I am old. So old, I can remember the days of quarters in the parking meter.

And you could do a nice trick with that. If you stuck the quarter in a double piece of adhesive tape, you could easily pull it out of the parking meter after inserting it. And so you could to stay refill with the same quarter. Saved money anyway.

Or also nice, with some regular quarters in hand, walk in front of the local parking attendant and if you saw a car that was parked at an empty meter, quickly put the coin in. Never liked the koddebeier on duty. But I do. Especially when they swear. Always came out brilliant half-sentences. Well, it wasn’t allowed, but who did you what?

Nowadays I never pay with cash when I have to park, and certainly not with quarters. I use EasyPark, the app formerly known as ParkMobile. Functions perfectly. Never pay too much, never hassle with drawing tickets and easy administration for the tax authorities. Ideal.

Do you still pay with cash?

But enough about me and my old man jokes. We are curious about you. do you still have a few coins in the car for emergencies, or are you completely cash-free when it comes to the parking meter? And if so, how do you pay?

Also on behalf of Michael, let us know in the comments!!

