Do you give your car a name, or does that not matter much to you?

I think it is one of the most beautiful words in the Dutch language 'anthropomorphism' . That is attributing human qualities to objects. Or animals, that is also possible. And we all do it, because why do we all like teddy bears so much? Or puppies? With their almost human eyes?

Exactly, because they look like a human with the features of a bear. Or a dog. Or to stay in cars? The first Renault Twingo had those mischievous eyes and looks at you with a smile on its face. You just see him as a little person.

But of course we can go further with anthropomorphizing objects. We can also consider them as a friend and speak to them as a buddy. And give them a name. And after this introduction comes the argument, which is what this entire reader question is about.

Do you name your car?

I personally am a bit of a weird girl about it. I do name some objects, but not others. For example, my scooter is simply called 'scooter', my TV is called 'TV' and when I take a plate from the china cupboard I don't say “Hey Plate Brammetje, why don't you stand on the table with my warmed-up mash on it”.

While I have been calling my Saab(s) Jaap since day one. It is not called 'car' or 'device', but Jaap. Because it rhymes, I think. Those around me are also already talking about Jaap when it comes to the car.

And with the Tesla it is completely different. You can actually give it a name, which will then appear on your screen and on your app. I first called my previous Tesla, the black one, Akwasi, but I thought Tessa the Tesla was less racist, which is why that became her name. Tessa and Jaap.

But as listeners of the Autoblog Podcast already know, I bought another new Tesla. A faster one, because with a regular 100D I was lost by a friend in a standard Audi S6 diesel from 2022. That is not possible, so I immediately exchanged Tessa for a red Model S P100D.

But it needed a name. And I got her yesterday Red Sien mentioned, simply because I had to find a name that suits her and because as far as I'm concerned, everyone can use the services of my Sien. As long as you pay.

But enough about me, what do you do? Do you name your car? And if so, why and what is her name? Or what's his name?

We are very curious!!

