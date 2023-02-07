There are plenty of people who don’t buy a car because of the image attached to it. Do you do that too?

Taste is personal, luckily it is. And that is why tastes can also differ. In fact, they do, otherwise there would be no proverb that says exactly this. And that also means that you may like very different things than your neighbor. Again, no problem, because tastes differ.

It becomes a different story when something may be your taste, but you still leave something because it has a certain image that you do not want to be associated with. And we are curious whether that has ever prevented you from buying a car, while it was otherwise fine.

For some, image is sacred, it turns out

I come to this reader’s question because I moved back to my old Dutch place of residence a few days ago. Laren in North Holland, known for its crossroads, snack bar BeoThe Bonte Paard and of course the huge shitload of overpriced cars.

On the first day I lived here, I saw three Lamborghini Uruses, six Bentleys of the Flying Spur type, a couple of Ferraris and countless Porsches. All beautiful cars, but I think a bit driven by the image of the models; expensive and even more expensive.

And then I thought; In principle, a Dacia drives just as fast through city traffic and brings you dry to your destination in a rain shower. Why don’t they have it here? Indeed, by the image attached to it, you don’t seem rich when you drive it.

Have you ever left a car because of the image?

Then I thought of myself. I used to be a bit like that too. Of course not at the level of Ferraris and Lamborghinis, but I also drove around in overpriced cars, while the affordable alternative was just as good in all respects. Only it wasn’t that tough, at least I thought.

Now I don’t care that much anymore and I drive an old Jàààààg with dents and scratches, just because I like it. What anyone else thinks will make me itch. Sincerely.

But maybe you see it differently, that’s fine. And the nice thing is, since almost everyone responds anonymously, you can just bless the truth, nothing to be ashamed of.

So we are curious if you have ever left a car behind because of the image attached to it.

Let us know!!

