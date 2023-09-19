To stay in the theme of Budget Day, this Reader’s Question; Do you have good plans for the motorist?

The whole afternoon isn’t really about anything else; Budget Day. The speech from the throne and then the million dollar bill that was presented by Aunt Sieg to her friends in the House. With a simple summary: Everything is becoming more expensive.

In fact, everyone is screwed, but – as is often the case – there is one group that is hit disproportionately hard. Indeed, the motorist. Nice and easy, because the car is indispensable for many people.

Do you have good plans for the motorist?

Let’s briefly summarize. BPM up. Campers will pay more road tax. Buses will have to pay more. Vintage cars are getting older and so fewer old cars are exempt from the MRB. Driving on LPG is becoming considerably more expensive.

And that is what the undersigned first came to mind. There are undoubtedly many more plans that do not make the motorist’s life any more enjoyable. And then nothing has been said about the absurd gasoline prices that may increase by 21 cents per liter in January.

Bad plans then.

Do you know better than the government?

Therefore the reader’s question; Do you have good plans for the motorist? We all know that it is expensive to be the Dutch government. the money flies out faster than a shawarma sandwich a broke student after an evening of drinking way too hard, so to speak. And that has to be added of course.

And something also needs to be done about emissions, especially reducing them. But is making everything more expensive than the solution? Perhaps you have better plans that ensure sufficient money in the treasury, but do not burden the motorist.

We are curious. We immediately forward the best ideas to Het Torentje. Maybe they can do something with it!

Photo credit: @jpvdb spotted this Bug in its natural habitat

