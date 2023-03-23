You will certainly have habits in the car. But are there also RARE habits among them?

The nice thing about humanity is that we are all different. Sure, you have a lot of things where large groups are more or less the same, but in the end everyone is unique. Except me, of course, but that aside.

And as many different people as there are, we also have so many different habits. And after this paragraph and a half, we come to the heart of this reader’s question. We are curious about your strange habits in the car.

Do you have strange habits in the car?

Just to kick off, I certainly have some weird habits in the car. For example, I always greet my car very friendly before I get in (You’re such a beautiful car, aren’t you? Are you so happy to start driving again? Kochikochie). Oh yes, if I lend it out, I expect the temporary driver to do the same and send me proof of it… And another strange habit; I can’t eat in the car. I just can’t.

I also turn the radio down when I’m going to park and I scold everyone completely at the mother if she does something I don’t agree with. Bunch of bunglers they are too, yuck. But I think everyone does. Except for me, because of course I drive EXTREMELY well… Seems clear to me.

But it’s not about me, but about you, oh highly valued Autoblog visitor. Do you have strange habits in the car? Can be anything, but keep it neat… Or not. Have a look.

Fire away in the comments!

