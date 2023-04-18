And you can be honest here, you are anonymous. Have you ever been drunk behind the wheel?

Disturbing reports in the media in recent days. More and more people are being caught with drink behind the wheel and the number of fatal accidents involving drink drivers is also exploding.

Last year it was established that alcohol or drugs were found in the blood of at least 61 drivers who were involved in a fatal accident. And those are just the drivers who survived the crash. The blood of the dead has not been checked, so the number is certainly much higher.

Have you ever been drunk behind the wheel?

In short, many motorists do not take the rules very seriously. And with their own safety and that of others. But now we ask you a raw and honest question; Have you ever been drunk behind the wheel?

And of course we know that many people say ‘no’, but act ‘yes’. That’s just how it is. In that respect, it’s nice that you’re anonymous here, since hardly anyone responds under their own name. So you can be completely honest.

And I will start…

I will give an honest answer…

Because if you ask the question, you have to answer it. At least, that’s how I think about it. And that is what I will do. And it’s an honest answer, which I hope to get from you too.

I must confess that I have been guilty of drunk driving in the past. Until a few years ago I liked to drink a beer or a glass of wine and no matter how hard I had planned NOT to do it, I still got in the car. Not completely drunk, but with too much booze.

The verneukerative effect of alcohol…

No. I’m not proud of that and I don’t make excuses, but I did it. Thank God it always went well, but it was honestly the stupidest thing I could do. Today I am a teetotaller. I’ve stopped taking any form of alcohol, so I’m never drink-driving again.

What about you?

The best I could have done, I recommend it to everyone. And I never have to feel guilty again and I don’t endanger anyone on the road anymore… Anyway, enough about me, now to you.

Have you ever been behind the wheel with too much alcohol? Or do you still do that now and then? If so, stop it, but we won’t judge you. That’s what the judge can do if you get caught…

Let us know in the comments!!

This article Reader question: Do you ever drink while driving? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

