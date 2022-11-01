Fewer and fewer lease drivers refuel along the highway.

It’s all about watching your wallet all year round. Just about everything has become more expensive. Wherever you can easily save, you do. For example, refueling in a village or city is a lot cheaper compared to refueling along the highway. It is now even the case that employers are calling on employees to stop refueling along the highway with the lease car, in order to save on costs.

In a fleet of thousands of cars, the savings for a company are of course enormous. Figures from mobility card provider MultiTankcard show that self-employed people, SMEs and lease drivers, more often ignore the gas station along the highway since the corona pandemic.

The number of refueling transactions at the pump along the highway among lease drivers fluctuates around 60 percent of the period before the corona pandemic. At petrol stations that are not located along the highway, the number of transactions is 80 percent higher. It is not purely cost savings from the employer. There are several factors at play.

For example, office staff have started working from home more, which means fewer refueling sessions. In addition, more and more lease drivers are switching to an electric car. It is then a matter of loading and not refueling.

For the non-business driver, refueling along the highway is a robbery of your own wallet. The differences can amount to several tens of euros per refueling. Choosing a gas station is still a strategic decision. After all, as soon as you take a detour, the advantage is negated.

