Or do you never leave your car at home? Regardless of the gas price?

I don’t like it anymore. So, that’s out. Because seriously, the price of gas is out of control man. Almost 2.30 for a liter of E10 on the highway, 2:12 for a liter of the same stuff at an unmanned pump. Every week about 200 euros goes into my car and even though I have to incur costs from the accountant, I don’t like it anymore.

Yeah right. It could always be worse, but still. I don’t like it anymore and am therefore seriously looking for alternatives. To zip through traffic in a more cost-effective way…

But at the moment I won’t leave the car parked. Not because of the petrol price anyway. I usually find the car trips I take extremely necessary and therefore have no choice. I mean, if it rains I don’t walk to the Albert Heijn around the corner…

At what petrol price do you leave the car?

Yes, I sometimes leave the car parked. But that has more to do with where I have to go. If I have to go to a busy city that is somewhat nearby, I take the scooter. Free parking and no traffic jams. And yes, a full tank costs 15 euros, which is also nice.

But if the city is a bit further away, I either take the car or I don’t go. I hate public transport so much that I would rather just miss the party. And to top it all off, I also save a lot of money on parking and paying for that high gas price… Or the train.

Anyway, it’s not about me. Or at least, not anymore. Because now I want to know it from you, dear Autoblog reader. At what petrol price do you leave the car? Or are you lucky and have a fuel card with the lease car and this whole discussion will pass you by?

We are very curious!

