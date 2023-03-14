Or maybe you think “Fast X”? What is that? Well, that’s the anniversary edition of the BEST MOVIE ABOUT CARS EVER!!! Or was that Gone in 60 Seconds?

The undersigned is a real film buff. Every free moment I’m in the cinema or otherwise in front of the Samsung in the living room to watch a new movie. For example, I recently saw ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Casablanca’ and I don’t understand why more people aren’t talking about ‘New Kids Turbo’. Top movie. Or else Costa!. Wonderful.

But the most beautiful is of course the Fast and the Furious series. Especially for a car enthusiast. We have now been able to view 9 parts of it and as you may have already figured out, there will be a tenth. And it’s called Fast X.

Are you going to Fast X?

I can’t imagine, but there seem to be people who don’t know anything about The Fast and the Furious. Here is a short summary especially for them. Please note, there may be a spoiler here and there. On the back of that Orange Toyota, for example. (That’s cabaret, isn’t it, spoiler and stuff, synonym, you know…)

Okay, the movie. A police officer goes undercover with a gang that drives tuned cars, steals stuff and does street races. There is a beautiful girl and Vin Diesel. In the beginning also Paul Walker, but unfortunately he can no longer participate due to circumstances…

Anyway, they change gears 30 times when they accelerate to 100, they fight here and there, something explodes, they show that beautiful girl for a while, everything seems to be going haywire, but in the end it all works out. That’s kind of the movie. And that for 9 parts long. And now there is a tenth part and we are curious if you are going to Fast X.

Well, are you going to Fast X, or are you skipping?

The film will be in theaters from May 18, so you still have some time to decide whether to go to Fast X or not. But you probably already know and maybe you can let us know.

We are going on May 21 in Emmen in the context of the Autoblog Editorial outing. @willeme already stocked up on an extra load of popcorn, @rubenpriest have a body kit put on his Maserati especially for the occasion and @wouter has been itching for weeks.

Anyway, reader question. Are you also looking forward to Fast X? Let us know, we like it!

This article Reader question: Are you also looking forward to Fast X? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #Fast