Dhe most important and biggest change first: If you read this text on m.faz.net or in our apps, you will now be able to follow readers’ opinions and also submit them yourself. In the future, too, we want to give space to different points of view and opinions in this area. So far, however, the majority of our users – those who access FAZ.NET on the go – have been excluded from this. With the expansion to mobile devices, we can now reach more readers and engage them in the discourse.

Enable more dynamic discussions

A lot has also changed optically. The speech bubble icon will take you directly to the readers’ opinions. You will no longer find the area under the article, but it appears with a click from the right. But there is more behind the visual renewal. We have moved the reader comments to a completely new system. In the future we want to check posts faster on average, make answers and reactions visible in a timely manner and thus make the discussions more dynamic.

With an average of 1,500 comments a day that we all read and edit, the discussion has slowed down. Answers to comments are often only available much later and a dialogue does not come about. With the new system, we want to streamline and speed up the processes in moderation. In the future you can still edit your comment in a short time window after sending it. This allows you to correct one or the other small error.

Of course we still need your support and a watchful eye: Did we make a mistake during the moderation? You see a comment that doesn’t belong on FAZ.NET? Then continue to use the “Report” function.



Clicking on the speech bubble icon will take you to the readers’ opinions. This works stationary as before, but now also on our mobile site m.faz.net and the apps.

:



Image: FAZ



Follow discussions and interact faster with other posts: These new functions are available

In addition to the readers’ opinions on the article, you now have direct access to your profile via a second tab. Above this you can see your previous comments and can return to other discussions. You can now change your username in the settings. We continue to recommend that you publish your opinion under your real name. However, we are aware that this is not always possible. Those who wish to express personal experiences on sensitive topics should be able to protect their identity and publish under a pseudonym. Note that you can only change your username every 14 days.

A feature coming soon: if you want to stay up to date on your comments and discussion on an article, you can choose to be notified. So come back when you get an answer and keep contributing with more. If you want to point out a particularly valuable comment, you can now link directly to it. Or you support the opinion by voting it up. If you particularly like the point of view, you can also give a heart in the future and thus signal your approval.

Dialogue with the editor

We appreciate the comments of our readers very much and know how important this exchange is between us and for each other. With this new system, we can not only maintain this possibility, but above all expand and extend it. In the future we want to enter into more dialogue with you. You can now recognize all members of the editorial team by the Fraktur-F next to their names. In the future, we will mark freelance authors and experts with a verification tick.

And you too can earn an award in the future: Users who regularly express themselves in a particularly factual, constructive and critical way, as well as readers who help us to improve the discussions, will be recognized as “Top Users” in the form of a stars

Active users should take this into account

With the switch to a new technical system, we have the opportunity to offer new functions and faster review of comments. For previously active users, this new beginning also means that all previously published comments will no longer be visible on FAZ.NET.

If you want to save your old posts, we recommend that you save them externally. You can find your published opinions when you log in to Mein FAZ.NET in the “My Contributions” area. We recommend that you perform the external backup as soon as possible. We will receive this area temporarily until March 31, 2022. From then on, the old posts will no longer be available to you.



Log in with your “Mein FAZ.NET” account and write your opinion or react to a post. Under “My Profile” you can view your previous comments and change your username.

:



Image: FAZ.NET



Your opinion is important to us

Do you have any questions or would you like to give us feedback? Write to me personally at s.michels@faz.de. You can reach the reader dialog team at leserdialog@faz.de