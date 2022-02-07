Reader opinion Young workers need to get to know their strengths

Strengths can be harnessed in many situations and are not tied to any particular job or profession.

Last there was a lot of talk during the year about both the nausea of ​​young workers during Korona and the mental health of students. Many workplaces may be wondering how to support a young coworker or their teammates. In addition to correcting grievances, we urge you to turn your attention to strengths, that is, how you can strengthen your existing good.

The identification and use of personal strengths has been studied to have an impact on well-being at work, professional development and job performance. It produces a sense of ability, which is one of a person’s basic psychological needs.

Utilizing strengths is often seen as a smooth, effortless process, so the employee themselves may not recognize all of their strengths. We need each other’s help in that.

Workplaces have the opportunity to help employees identify their own strengths as well as the tasks where they are useful. Especially young workers at the beginning of their careers should be guided here.

Often, personal strengths are narrowly defined as innate qualities or abilities. However, strengths develop throughout life through experience and learning – and we each have personal strengths.

Strengths can be harnessed in many situations and are not tied to any particular job or profession. Identifying strengths can steer your career in the right direction for you. Employees who take advantage of their strengths perform better in their work and are also better off.

Employees should be encouraged to use strengths in a variety of situations. A supervisor can offer an employee tasks where he or she is able to harness his or her strengths. Cooperation between complementary co-workers also supports the goal.

It is important to give positive feedback on the use of strengths. The foreman can take into account even small successes in everyday life. Encouraging feedback is particularly important for young workers, where less work experience can make it difficult to assess their own performance and identify success. With the feedback they receive, a young person who has started working becomes more aware of their strengths.

In the feedback, it is worth giving practical examples of when, where and how the employee has used his or her personal strengths. In addition, one can describe the benefits of using strength. Encouraging and concrete feedback re-directs the employee to good job performance.

Mikko Nykänen

specialist researcher

Telma Rivinoja

specialist

Department of Occupational Health

