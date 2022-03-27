Reader opinion Will you ever get rid of the taxpayer?

Again once a taxpayer remembered my stepfather with a five-sheet pre-filled tax return for 2021. The outcome of taxation has been the same for years: no tax to pay or refund. Fifteen years have passed since my father’s death, but the taxpayer still sends blank pages with a reminder: keep the tax certificate for future reference.

While waiting for it, I’m waiting for my mother’s blank pre-filled tax return. He died six years ago. When a person finally gets to rest in a grave, even a taxpayer?

Tuulikki Kaskenviita

pensioner, Turku

