Sunday, March 27, 2022
Reader opinion Will you ever get rid of the taxpayer?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in World Europe
Reader's opinion

Again once a taxpayer remembered my stepfather with a five-sheet pre-filled tax return for 2021. The outcome of taxation has been the same for years: no tax to pay or refund. Fifteen years have passed since my father’s death, but the taxpayer still sends blank pages with a reminder: keep the tax certificate for future reference.

While waiting for it, I’m waiting for my mother’s blank pre-filled tax return. He died six years ago. When a person finally gets to rest in a grave, even a taxpayer?

Tuulikki Kaskenviita

pensioner, Turku

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

