Reader opinion Why is a traditional power of attorney not valid for an elderly relative?

Large a number of seniors have never used information technology or the internet for months. Instead, old people use health services more than young people. Without electronic means of identification, such as bank IDs, accessing and managing your own health information is difficult, but co-operative practices are also difficult and vary from service to service.

In basic services, a relative can only be authorized to do business electronically. Of course, this will not work if the need for full authorization arises from the inability to use digital services.

In municipalities that use the Apotti system, the situation is better: If you find a power of attorney form on the City of Helsinki’s website, you can authorize a relative to view their health information on the so-called Maisa customer portal using a hand-signed form, and to do so electronically. A separate power of attorney must be drawn up for social and health care, even if the other one is not used and their data is in the same information system.

A paper power of attorney can also be made to handle pharmacy matters, but it must be done for each pharmacy separately. The form can be found on the Kanta service, but why isn’t the authorization registered in the Kanta so that it appears in all pharmacies?

Would it be possible for authorization without the use of information technology to succeed in all key services? It would also be hoped that old people who are unable to do business online would not be treated in a degrading way.

Erja Saarinen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.