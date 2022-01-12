Reader opinion We want to hear young people’s views on the best ways to find your favorite books

We are assembling a jury of young people to test ideas.

Laura Hack wrote (HS Opinion 8.1.), that young people do not read because it is difficult to find books. He suggested that book streaming services would introduce book trailers and adopt a model of algorithms for social media channels.

We warmly thank Hack for the feedback. Contrary to popular belief, book streaming recommendations aren’t just based on algorithms, but we at Storytel have just the right people to recommend books in addition to the algorithms. Book recommendations include personalized recommendations based on the user’s listening history, interests, and behavior, as well as hand-picked recommendations from experts.

An interesting finding is that the popularity of Storytel users is fairly evenly distributed between the lists compiled by humans and those compiled by algorithms. The more time spent in the service and the more information about the application itself is shared, the better the algorithm works. Storytel does not collect as much data about users as, for example, social media applications. In our view, the knowledge of the literature and the expertise of the expert as well as the algorithm complement each other, and the machine does not replace people in all things.

We already have a sound sample of each book. However, Hack’s suggestion for book trailers is excellent, and we’re interested in hearing young people’s own views on how best to help you find something new to read and listen to. We can immediately introduce better presentation of our youth books on social media. Inspired by Hack’s suggestion, we are assembling a jury of young people to test ideas. Hack is also welcome to join.

Our experience is that through reading time services, even people who aren’t excited to grab a traditional book have found e-books and audiobooks. Directing as many people as possible to the world of books is at our heart.

Tuuva Harjanne

commercial manager

Noora Kunttu

PR and Event Manager

Storytel

