Reader opinion We need centralized biowaste points

Renewed In the Waste Act and Decree, the separate collection of biowaste will also be extended to detached houses by July 2024 at the latest. According to the law, the separate collection of biowaste can be replaced by composting on property.

If a biowaste composter has to be purchased for each detached house, significant costs and a poor end result are incurred. Composting biowaste requires a lot. There has to be motivation, skill and time. Composting also incurs costs in the form of litter to be purchased. In addition, the resulting end product is often of poor quality and requires placement. So where is this recyclable waste, which in some cases resembles mold, disposed of? Is it going to be mixed?

The most sensible and economical way would be to place bio-waste points next to the existing centralized waste points, where bio-waste could be conveniently taken on an export journey for other waste. From these points, biowaste would be taken to large-scale biowaste treatment centers, where the waste would be professionally transformed into soil.

Heikki Kärkkäinen

Vantaa

