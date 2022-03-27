Reader opinion Ukrainian was added to Yle’s language school selections

The language school is a great help for immigrants.

Jonna Martikainen hoped (HS Opinion 20.3) I subtitle programs with English subtitles. Adding them to Yle’s basic software is not without problems – nor is it particularly affordable. Yle’s services Yle Kielikoulu – Yle Språkskolan is a great help for immigrants. Through it, you can study Finnish or Swedish by watching Yle’s video content.

Yle Language School’s wide range of languages ​​serves immigrants perhaps better than English subtitles. Now Ukraine has been added to its selection. Supported translations are available for Finnish subtitles in a total of 14 languages ​​and for Swedish in 26 different languages.

English subtitles have been tried in individual programs such as In a credit man. We will continue to translate certain content into English on a case-by-case basis and with care.

Johan Aaltonen

Master, TV & Translation & Versioning, Yle

