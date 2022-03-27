Reader opinion Ukrainian was added to Yle’s language school selections

Opinion|Reader’s opinion
The language school is a great help for immigrants.
Jonna Martikainen hoped (HS Opinion 20.3) I subtitle programs with English subtitles. Adding them to Yle’s basic software is not without problems – nor is it particularly affordable. Yle’s services Yle Kielikoulu – Yle Språkskolan is a great help for immigrants. Through it, you can study Finnish or Swedish by watching Yle’s video content.
Yle Language School’s wide range of languages serves immigrants perhaps better than English subtitles. Now Ukraine has been added to its selection. Supported translations are available for Finnish subtitles in a total of 14 languages and for Swedish in 26 different languages.
English subtitles have been tried in individual programs such as In a credit man. We will continue to translate certain content into English on a case-by-case basis and with care.
Johan Aaltonen
Master, TV & Translation & Versioning, Yle
