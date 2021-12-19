Reader opinion There was no recycling point

The City of Helsinki In 2019, the company decided to lease an area of ​​40 square meters in Östersundom to Rinki oy for ten years, ie until 2029. However, no ecopoints have ever been organized for the area. When asked about the matter, Rinki oy replied that no recycling point would be arranged, because after the conclusion of the contract, the Waste Act and the Packaging Ordinance have changed and there is therefore no need for a recycling point. I wonder who has been asked and who has now decided.

I have been a Conscientious Recycler, and recycling has been done by car during trade trips. Now I have given up the car and therefore recycling is no longer possible. How does the City of Helsinki advise us on single-family home recycling? Is your own car the only solution?

Seija Volanen

Helsinki

