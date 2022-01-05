Reader opinion There is no single right way to teach

Examples of effective ways of teaching are collaborative teaching, peer teaching, self-regulation of learning and direct teaching.

Marika Toivola (HS Opinion 28.12.) and Maarit Korhonen (HS Opinion 30.12.) opened a discussion on the differences between teachers. Timo Ojansivu (HS Opinion 3.1.) answered discussion by emphasizing the effectiveness of teacher leadership. It is worth recalling that as the school and society develop, teacher-led teaching is not prohibited.

There are numerous research-based ways to teach. These include collaborative teaching, peer teaching, self-regulation of learning and direct teaching. At the heart of a teacher’s expertise is the ability to choose the appropriate way to teach.

Finland has the best teachers in the world. However, there are those in every field who are ill-suited to their jobs. In the case of teachers, this should be discussed openly, as the teacher encounters vulnerable children and young people in their daily work. It’s easy to change doctors, not teachers.

In my fifteen years as a class teacher, I have encountered a wide variety of colleagues. One was often drunk at work. Another said he did not intend to follow the curriculum. The third did not remember coming to class. The fourth stated that this salary does not bother any more. The fifth gave feedback that I, too, will still be old and ugly. However, most teachers do everything in the best interests of the children.

Confrontation is futile, but it must be possible to talk about things as things.

Anna Peltola

class teacher, Tampere

