Reader opinion There is an easy solution for charging an electric car

In Helsinki a phenomenon has emerged in which electrical wires are pulled from the windows to the street to charge an electric car. In addition, consumers have the impression that charging an electric car is complicated and expensive. However, this is not the case with slow charging. For the average city dweller, a slow charge of 1.8 kilowatts is just enough. During the night, the battery can be easily charged from 50 to 60 kilometers away.

The city of Helsinki could build sockets along the streets so that electricity is taken from the electricity grid for street lights. However, charging requires more power than just lighting, so the electricity grid would need to be strengthened in this regard. Sockets for charging cars would be built in connection with parking spaces.

The new road traffic law allows parking in both directions, so the plug would always be in the right place. There are ready-made applications for invoicing. This is smart urban infrastructure and part of the fight against climate change. The City of Helsinki could receive funding for this project from the EU’s green development investment program. For new residential areas, charging plugs for slow charging could be designed in connection with parking spaces at an early stage.

Slow charging and simple sockets are also enough for the parking garages and courtyards of the resident parking lot. They already have sockets for the block heaters, which provide charging plugs for electric cars with minor modifications. The prevalence of charging systems for housing companies is currently being slowed down by the fact that the implementation of the systems has been outsourced to other companies. They only offer fast charging solutions that become costly for residents and overload the property’s electricity grid. Fast charging is best suited for public spaces, commercial properties, gas stations and supermarkets.

An electric car is currently preferred as a company car, and it will be introduced even if the car does not have a proper charging capacity. In this case, it is mostly driven by an internal combustion engine. In terms of climate change, this is harmful and will only increase CO2 emissions. The pressure to build easy and inexpensive charging systems would be increased by tying the cost advantage of electric cars to the actual electric kilometers driven by the car. This could be done after there are enough affordable charging places for everyone.

Matti Laukkanen

M.Sc., Real Estate Advisor

Herttoniemenranta, Helsinki

