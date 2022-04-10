Reader opinion There is an easy and effective way to take long debts

This is important because of both the incentive traps and the humane treatment.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper (27.3.) wrote exit traps. Jenna Mäkelä, who was interviewed in the case, will never be able to pay her EUR 250,000 foreclosure debts. A monthly foreclosure does not reduce debt, apparently because the payments are enough to cover only interest.

According to the experts in the article, the government’s actions are modest. They are patches for treating open fractures. They also noted that the system is in dire need of reform. This is important because of both the incentive traps and the humane treatment. There are half a million people in the foreclosure. The amount of debt resolved is a hundred times smaller each year.

There is a solution. Today, payments are first made on the interest on the debt, and if the money is left over, on the principal. This may mean that the debt will not decrease at all, or even increase. This should be reversed, ie payments should first be allocated to capital, which would thus always be reduced by the amount of fees charged. Interest would accrue and should be paid, but only after the principal.

An example is a loan amount of EUR 50,000, for which 11% interest and a penalty interest must be paid. If the foreclosure charges EUR 500 per month and the costs are not taken into account, the debtor has paid EUR 116,000 in 20 years, but the debt has been reduced by only EUR 29,000. With the change in the law, the debt will be eliminated in 13 years. The creditor recovers the entire debt capital of EUR 50,000 plus interest of EUR 26,000. Even the current law has the same effect if there are several parts of the debt to the same party, but there are few of them.

Normal debt pays interest first and then only the repayment of principal. However, the change in the law will not create an incentive to go into foreclosure unless you are actually over-indebted, as the debtor would lose control of payments and schedules, assets, and credit information. The change would reduce the amount the creditor would receive. In the example, however, he would get back the entire debt capital and interest of 26,000 euros. Thus, the change would not erode payment morale, even if it shifted some responsibility for the situation of over-indebtedness to creditors as well.

Sakari Kouti

Espoo

