Reader opinion There is a specific cure for literacy apathy

Through the art of word art pedagogy, children and young people get excited about reading and writing.

Are followed the debate on reading for children and young people with interest. In their speeches, many have highlighted the enthusiasm of children and young people to read, write and tell stories, as long as they receive the right kind of guidance. It is therefore a matter of the need for art and skills education.

To counterbalance the concern, we have to offer a specific cure for literacy apathy: large-scale utilization of word art pedagogy. It includes an answer to many of the questions that have been discussed in recent weeks.

Our must give a signal to young readers that they are not just targets for action and concern but active actors. Instead of instrumental values, the focus should be on emphasizing reading as a holistic, communicative experience and action that nurtures different emotions.

Silvia Hosseini stressed in his speech (HS 2.1.) The importance of high-quality literary pedagogy. Instead of literary pedagogy, we want to talk about word art pedagogy, which focuses not only on reading but also on the active production of texts. In word art teaching, creativity and experience, reading and producing one’s own texts are creatively combined. By texts we do not mean only fiction, but all kinds of texts that always surround us. Today, the fashionable term, a broad conception of text, has always been at the heart of word art pedagogy. So is multitasking.

Word art teaching makes extensive use of the means of visual narration and draws on a variety of art forms and popular culture. The starting point for your own text can be, for example, the world of games, raply music or a sports report. In principle, the teaching of word art values ​​all kinds of texts, especially those that are relevant to children and young people in their own world and culture.

The key is to find your own motivation to read and write. Finding it often requires guiding professionals and art pedagogy.

The measures needed to strengthen the role of word art pedagogy are familiar from many other fields. It can even be compared to promoting mobility. Word art pedagogical professionals are needed in schools, early childhood education, libraries, youth work and the social sector. Hobbies in the field in different mother tongues must be developed, as must basic art education.

We need more higher education in word art pedagogy and high-quality research to support it. Financial systems in the field of word art and literature also need to be developed.

Word art pedagogy there are ways to get children and young people excited about reading and writing, but we need resources for long-term work. We now call on policy makers and funders to wake up to the situation. We are ready to roll up our sleeves.

Tiina Åhlgren

Chairman, Finnish Association for the Teaching of Word Art

Pia Krutsin

word art educator, author, Tampere

Veera Vähämaa

word art school artist, author, Turku

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.