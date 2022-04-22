Reader opinion There is a need for melodicity in contemporary music – is rap even music?

The melody should be memorized so that even the listener can sing it or at least hum it other than in the chorus proverb.

“In the music can teach everything else, but not how to make a good melody. ”

This statement, which Igor Stravinsky claims to have said, has often come to my mind as I have listened to the latest productions of light music today. In them, the melody really doesn’t celebrate, on the contrary, it shines with its absence.

The same has been expressed in slightly different words by Esa Nieminen, a master of light music who has just turned 70 years old. He has called contemporary pop “the field of rebellion of the machine-hard new helpless” (HS Culture 16.4.). Kassu Halonen, the master of melody, also seems to be on the same lines.

The phenomenon reinforces itself in uncritical radio play, where there is no room for melodic and traditional melodies. There would be demand, such as Yle Radio Boulevard of Memories popularity shows.

Without knowing any more about music teaching in schools, I suspect commercial radio playlists and the glorification of rap culture are to blame for the situation. That rap (rhythm aided Poetry), which is also called muse, is shaking the melody in today’s light music. In the absence of alternative melodic light music, the situation looks bad.

By melodicity I mean music in this context, the melody of which would be so memorable that even the listener could sing it or at least hum it. Other than for the chorus of the chorus / chorus pair. The song lyric and its content is still a chapter in itself.

Matti Seppänen

Friends of Helsinki Song Hely ry

