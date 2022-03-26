Reader opinion The vegan diet can also be followed in a tooth-friendly manner

Many of the things that affect dental erosion are not related to diet.

26.3. 14:45

Vegan food experimented Anne Haikola found out she was suffering from tooth erosion and concluded that she had to choose between dental health and diet (HS 20.3). Of course, this is not the case, but you can also follow a vegan diet in a dental way.

Dental erosion is a widespread problem that has been found in 10 to 80 percent of those surveyed in studies conducted around the world in the 21st century. There is little research on vegetarians, and almost no research on the dental health of vegans. According to a systematic literature review published in 2020, vegetarianism may increase the risk of erosion. However, more than half of the studies in the review had been conducted in developing countries, some were more than 30 years old and involved a variety of vegetarian diets.

Many of the things that affect dental erosion are not related to diet. Reflux disease, eating disorders, some medications, too hard a toothbrush, and brushing your teeth right after a meal with acidic foods predispose to erosion. Protective factors include a steady meal rhythm, adequate salivation, the use of fluoride toothpaste and xylitol products, and adequate water intake.

Excessive consumption of citrus fruits and acidic beverages such as cola drinks are the main causes of erosion due to food choices. These can be a problem in any diet. In a well-composed vegan diet, instead of animal products, of course, you don’t eat sour fruits, but plant protein sources. From a dental point of view, the difference is probably whether the pasta box contains soy flour or minced meat, or whether there is tofu or egg on the bread.

The Vegan Association’s website has an article on oral health written by two oral hygiene students. We hope it will help vegans implement their diet in a tooth-friendly manner.

Karla Loppi

President, Vegan Association

Johanna Kaipiainen

Master of Food Science, Certified Nutrition Therapist, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.