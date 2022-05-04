Reader opinion The situation of child protection in East Vantaa is worrying

We are experiencing a huge workload and we are concerned about our resilience and, above all, the safety of children in Vantaa.

Municipal sector the strike began on tuesday. In addition to the themes related to the strike, we would like to highlight the shortcomings of our work, as we can no longer remain silent at the expense of children in Vantaa.

We are experiencing a huge workload and we are concerned about our resilience and, above all, the safety of children in Vantaa. The customer dimensioning of child protection is still not fully realized. Approximately 170 children are currently waiting in line to enter our customer base. Due to the shortage of employees, they have not had a statutory employee for months.

The escape from the field has been reached. Several employees have left our office since the fall of 2021, and there are many sick leave due to exhaustion. In April 2022, according to our information, there have been eight vacancies for social workers, in addition to which one leading social worker is missing. If the vacancies were full, there would be no queue.

From the point of view of children queuing for child protection, the situation is extremely dangerous and the quality of our work suffers due to our stressful work situation. The best interests of the child and the right to protection and care should be safeguarded.

We have been informing the city administration, the city council and the regional government agency about our situation for a long time. It has been fruitless. We are disappointed that the current state of child protection is not being discussed openly and that not enough attention is being paid to our working conditions.

East Vantaa child welfare outpatient social workers and special social workers

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.