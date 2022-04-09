Reader opinion The self-sufficiency of the food system can be strengthened with bio-based solutions

They also create the conditions for sustainable business.

Our food system is dependent on imported oil, fertilizer raw materials and plant protection products. How can we get rid of strong import dependence in the long run?

Bio-based solutions can replace synthetic, fossil, harmful or difficult-to-recycle alternatives. They also create the conditions for sustainable business. The more efficiently and fully produced the biomass can be utilized for high-value-added products and necessities, the more sustainable the production is.

At the Natural Resources Center, we study, among other things, recycled fertilizer preparations, biogas processes and the production of bio-based chemicals and biomaterials. The research will also open up new opportunities for cross-sectoral value chains and cooperation.

A versatile example is a grass biorefinery, where hay biomass, which has hitherto been mainly suitable for cow feed, could be used to make new products such as protein fractions, bioenergy and recycled fertilizers. There is a need to diversify the use of grass: it produces a high yield in our climate, sequesters carbon in the soil and provides many other ecosystem services. Various forest industry by-products can also be processed into food and feed components using modern technologies.

Changes towards a more sustainable future must be made in a planned, informed and bold way. For example, new solutions do not quickly replace energy and fertilizer issues – new, still experimental solutions are needed alongside traditional ones and faster scalability of prototypes.

Crises can help to make bigger leaps and bounds in innovations developed by research institutes and companies, among others. A multidisciplinary set is needed to delay the pace of change.

Tuula Jyske

research manager

Natural Resources Center

