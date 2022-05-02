Reader opinion The security solution must be based on Nordic values

Finland’s interest is to seek Nordic co-operation. Within NATO, the Nordic countries would form their own community of values.

Justice and geopolitics have become central to relations between European states. In fairness, all states have the right to decide on their own security solutions, while geographically based states require states to take into account the security interests of their neighbors as well.

In Ukraine, the West-East conflict is seeking a boundary between the Baltic and Black Seas.

NATO has expanded strongly to the east since the break-up of the Soviet Union. There are now only two non-NATO countries between Russia and NATO that share a land border with Russia. One is Ukraine and the other is Finland.

While enlargement is the right of states to decide on their own security from a Western perspective, from a Russian perspective, NATO enlargement is directed against Russia. As early as 2008, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced: “If Ukraine goes to NATO, it will go without Crimea and the East.” The special operation in Russia at the beginning of the year was supposed to be a rapid occupation, but to everyone’s detriment, it became a brutal war.

Finland has been preparing to join NATO for three decades. Opinion polls supporting NATO contain a problem that divides Finns:

Retirees are most sympathetic, with young people in their thirties being the most negative. Politicians have taken the risks of joining very lightly, and possible security guarantees from the West during the application process have only been discussed in the conditional.

Finland’s interest is to seek Nordic co-operation. Within NATO, the Nordic countries would form their own community of values. The other NATO regions are the clear traditional NATO countries, the Mediterranean countries and the countries of Central Europe. Finland justified going to the European Community by saying that it must be at the table where decisions are made. This can also justify going to NATO. In addition, the Nordic community of values ​​as a starting point would certainly help bring those Finns behind NATO who are now opposed to NATO because of the aggressive world policy of the United States.

The threat to Finland’s NATO membership is that in the final game, Sweden will withdraw from NATO to secure its 200-year neutrality. In that case, Finland will not remain a member of the Nordic community of values ​​within NATO, but will be in the same group as the Baltic and Central European countries. The result would be reminiscent of a fringe state policy that failed in 1935. Previously, Finland’s NATO membership was close to the end of the 1990s in the wake of the EU treaty, but then it collapsed into Russia’s fears and the fact that the United States was building the future Baltic defense on the Finnish Air Force and the Swedish Air Force.

We are now back in the situation of the 1930s, where justice and geopolitics are at odds. Is this a single conflict between Russia and Ukraine, or is it the beginning of a new military period?

Worrying warfare is now strongly prevalent in both the West and the East.

Tapani Huovila

Doctor of Philosophy, Jyväskylä

