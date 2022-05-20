Saturday, May 21, 2022
Reader opinion The rule of law abides by the law

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in World Europe
Reader's opinion

Finland is the rule of law and wants to be. Decisions must be based on Finnish law and international commitments. A legal system based on subjective views is not an operation of the rule of law. The equality required by the Constitution is not achieved through so-called human discretion and transparency at the individual level. (HS Opinion 19.5.) equal in all courts.

A joiner system is not required. Instead, we need to invest in the professionalism, quality and efficiency of our judiciary.

Pirkko Booklet

Professor, Doctor, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

