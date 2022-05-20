Reader opinion The rule of law abides by the law

Finland is the rule of law and wants to be. Decisions must be based on Finnish law and international commitments. A legal system based on subjective views is not an operation of the rule of law. The equality required by the Constitution is not achieved through so-called human discretion and transparency at the individual level. (HS Opinion 19.5.) equal in all courts.

A joiner system is not required. Instead, we need to invest in the professionalism, quality and efficiency of our judiciary.

Pirkko Booklet

Professor, Doctor, Helsinki

