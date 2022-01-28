Reader opinion The passage at Tapanila station must be made safe

Tapanilan the rainwater grilles in the middle of the piers at the station have been broken and out of place for months. The station poses a serious risk of injury to passengers.

Despite numerous contacts, the matter has not been resolved. The station is the responsibility of the Fairway Agency. The Finnish Transport Agency operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport and Communications. Why doesn’t the agency perform? Should the ministry provide guidance?

The local affairs of Tapanila need to be taken care of right where the affairs of other areas are.

Antti Vuorela

M.Sc., Tapanila

