Reader opinion The origins of Mother’s Day lie in remembering those who lost their children

Raija Järvi stated (HS Opinion 8.5.)that Mother’s Day has been a waste of time. She wrote that Mother’s Day has lost its significance when women no longer have to sacrifice their lives and health for motherhood because women’s lives have changed and mothers are no longer gray-haired corpses.

This was not originally the purpose of Mother’s Day, but the origin of the holiday is precisely in the memory of those who lost their children. Some feel sad on Mother’s Day about infertility or the loss of their own mother or child.

In Finland, the history of Mother’s Day is long. The first Mother’s Day was celebrated in 1918 just a couple of months after the end of the Civil War. Many mothers no longer got their sons back.

I no longer have to experience my own wonderful Mother’s Day between four generations. My grandmother died first, then my daughter, and finally my mother. I am forever grateful to them.

Pirkko Heinonen

Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.